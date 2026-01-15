JTBC Confirms February 28 Debut for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women

Teaser trailer highlights show's playful yet relatable take on romantic dilemmas

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Korean broadcasting studio JTBC confirmed on January 12 its new live-action series Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women will premiere on February 28 (KST), marking the television debut of the adaptation of the popular Naver WEBTOON series by Tari.

JTBC also revealed the teaser trailer through its Facebook page.

In the newly released first teaser, main character Eui-young (played by Ji-min Han) finds herself trapped inside an elevator as both of her blind-date partners enter one after another, instantly turning the confined space into an awkward love triangle. As tension rises, she nervously looks back and forth between the two men, unable to make a decision, before shutting her eyes in confusion. The screen then flashes the question, "Who will you choose?," highlighting the drama's playful yet relatable take on romantic dilemmas.

The story of the webtoon follows 33-year-old Eui-young Lee, who finds herself torn between two very different men. One is Tae-seop Song, a stable and unremarkable mid-sized company employee whom she met through a formal blind date. The other is Ji-soo Shin, a charming and handsome aspiring singer working part-time at a convenience store. Caught between security and excitement, Eui-young continues to date both men, constantly weighing her options without making a clear choice.

The original webtoon was serialized between 2021 and 2022. While the series was well-received in South Korea, it currently has no official English version.

Sources: Herald Pop (Na-yool Kim)