Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Adaptation

According to Korean news agency Newsis, a live-action adaptation of the webtoon Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women has officially entered production. Casting is currently underway, with offers reportedly made to actors Ji-min Han and Sung-hoon Park, who appeared in Squid Game season 2.

The story follows 33-year-old office worker Eui-young Lee, who finds herself torn between two very different men. One is Tae-seop Song, a stable and unremarkable employee at a mid-sized company, whom she met through a formal blind date. The other is Ji-soo Shin, a charming and handsome aspiring singer who currently works part-time at a convenience store. Caught between security and excitement, Eui-young continues to date both men, constantly weighing her options without making a clear choice.

The original webtoon, created by artist Tari, was serialized between 2021 and 2022. While the series was well-received in Korea, it currently has no official English version.

More updates on casting and release timelines are expected soon as production progresses.

Source: Newsis