Best Summer 2021 Openings

Hey everyone! Jacki Jing here with Anime News Network ! Summer is the time for pool parties, beach hang outs, and desperately trying not to melt into a puddle. But a season of so much fun deserves a matching set of tunes. And what better place to find the songs of the season than the incredible array of Summer anime airing? From forlorn ballads to high-energy pop songs, let's check out what we'll be bopping our heads to all summer long!

Analogy - Ayane ( Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU )

Ayane is no stranger to the Higurashi: When They Cry franchise . Debuting in 2004, the singer has been featured in a number of Higurashi games and more recently, her songs were the two ending themes of Higurashi GOU . Seeing her latest song, Analogy as the opening of SOTSU can only be considered a perfect fit. Ayane 's powerful voice paired with hauntingly beautiful melodies instantly draws viewers into the horrific loop of Higurashi . In "Analogy," Ayane manages to convey the deep emotions and struggles of the characters, while also building to some tones of hope. One also has to appreciate how the animated sequence ties into the larger story of Higurashi . Each beat and image combines to encapsulate this tragic tale.

Sora to Utsuro - sasanomaly ( The Case Study of Vanitas )

From Moulin Rouge's red windmill to the Arc de Triomphe, The Case Study of Vanitas ' opening song takes us around the iconic sites of 19th century Paris. But what truly brings this sequence to life is the sleek and gentle opening theme by sasanomaly . The song is the definition of easy listening, with a refreshing beat that instantly brings a smile to your face. If you haven't heard of sasanomaly , you may know him under his producer name Nekobolo. In 2014, he began singing under the name sasanomaly , and recently formed a band called Dios with two other talented musicians, ‘Tanaka’ and Ichika Nito. While we've only just discovered sasanomaly through this song, we're definitely already entranced by his unique style and voice!

Like Flames - MindaRyn ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 OP)

MindaRyn is a Thai YouTuber who originally started her career covering anime songs on YouTube . Now, her second single is the opening for one of the biggest anime of the season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ! "Like Flames" can only be described as the kind of song that makes you want to rock out. It's a high energy song that only builds with each note. While this is MindaRyn 's first anime OP, she's previously performed the ED of By the Grace of the Gods . We can't wait to see what next big hit this talented artist has in store. But in the meantime, we'll be listening to this song on repeat.

Forget Me Not - ENHYPEN ( RE-MAIN )

Of all the openings we're covering in today's video, none scream Summer like water polo anime RE-MAIN . Matching the refreshing feel of its animation is its theme, "Forget Me Not" by South Korean boy band ENHYPEN. The band was formed during the I-LAND survival reality tv show which aimed to find and develop the next generation of K-pop stars. Shortly after the show, ENHYPEN officially debuted in late November 2020. But despite being relatively new, the group have certainly shown how talented they are. "Forget Me Not" has a smooth beat, and each of ENHYPEN's seven members have a moment where their vocals shine through. "Forget Me Not" isn't just the perfect summer song, it's for listening all year round.

Merry go Round - MAN WITH A MISSION ( My Hero Academia Season 5 OP 2)

MAN WITH A MISSION is a band that deserves an anime all of its own. Unmissable with their unique wolf masks, the band have also created an equally intriguing backstory for them. They describe themselves as the “ultimate lifeform” created by Jimi Hendrix, but they were unfortunately sealed in Antarctica. While trapped their only source of hope was the music they could hear from all over the world. Since emerging from their “ice prison”, the wolf pack band has taken the Japanese music scene by storm. Just as creative and exciting as this backstory is their latest hit "Merry Go Round." The song continues MHA's general trend of epic rock openings. It instantly gets audiences pumped for whatever fight they'll find their favorite heroes in next. So while the opening animation does feel a little bland, the song itself is perfection!

Starry Orchestra - saji ( Kageki Shoujo!! )

Of all the openings this season, Kageki Shoujo!! 's is certainly the most playful. And perfectly matching this vibrant animated sequence is the opening theme, "Starry Orchestra." The song starts off rather gently, before transforming into an energetic pop song that will have you dancing. The band behind it, saji , previously known as phatmans after school , have been featured in a few anime series such as Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist . The band also performed the theme song for the 2020 anime film You Are Beyond ( Kimi wa Kanata ), which the band's vocalist specifically composed for the film. "Starry Orchestra" has become a tune we can't get enough of with it's fun and uplifting beats. We'll certainly be humming along with it as we tune in each week!