ONE PIECE is back live in London on 16 November!
In only a few weeks, on 16th of November, the ONE PIECE Music Symphony concert will be back in London at the Eventim Apollo (buy tickets here: https://t.ly/KErI3) ! It is time to celebrate One Piece's 25th anniversary with an epic array of music full of action and emotion! Immerse yourself in the magic of a full orchestra as it performs One Piece's iconic music live on stage, while the greatest moments from the anime come to life on screen in perfect sync. Relive the past 25 years of thrilling adventures of the Straw Hat Crew, all set to the vibrant sounds of the series' most memorable music!
Since this is a special anniversary tour, Composer Kohei Tanaka has prepared some new arrangements and music, some of which were performed live this year for the first time! Be ready for the brand-new TV opening UUUUUS!' and to enjoy performance of music such as the emotional ‘Haha naru Umi’ (Mother Sea), the lighthearted 'Sekai no ichiban oden da!!' (This is the best oden in the world!!), the amazing ‘Ore no saikouchiten’ (Luffy's Gear 5 Theme), and so much more!
This One Piece 25th anniversary concert is touring worldwide, from America (Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium, San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall, Dallas' Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center...) to Europe (London's Eventim Apollo, Palais des Congrès in Paris, Köln Philharmonie...) to Asia (Singapore's Esplanade Concert Hall, Seoul's KBS Hall...). Do not miss your chance to see it live!
London (UK) – 16 November 2024: https://t.ly/KErI3
Other European shows:
Stuttgart (Germany) – 23 October 2024: https://t.ly/9VTwp
Berlin (Germany) – 26 October 2024: SOLD-OUT
Lyon (France) – 28 October 2024: https://t.ly/i9ReP
Paris (France)– 30 November 2024 : https://t.ly/J43Bf
Lille (France) – 1 December 2024: https://t.ly/W1AfA
Official Tour Page : https://t.ly/92buZ
All associated trademarks are owned by and used under license from Toei Animation.
©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation
