News
ID: Invaded Anime Has 13 Episodes
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the original television anime project ID: INVADED announced on Thursday that the anime will get two Blu-ray Disc box releases. The first box will ship on April 24 and include six episodes, and the second box will ship on June 26 and include seven episodes, for a total of 13 episodes. Each box will bundle a novel by the anime's scriptwriter Otaro Maijo.
The series premiered with the first two episodes in a one-hour special on January 5. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company streamed the anime's first two episodes early for a 24-hour period on December 15.
Ei Aoki (Re:CREATORS, Aldnoah.Zero, Fate/Zero) is directing the anime at NAZ. Atsushi Ikariya (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) is designing the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama (Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).
Yoshihiro Sono (Psycho-Pass, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) is credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Grimoire of Zero) is the main animator. Takehiro Kubota is the assistant director. Emi Chiba (After the Rain, Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene) is in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu, Ai Asari, Asuka Mamezuka, Norie Igawa, and Momoko Kawai are animators for the project. U/S is composing the music. Sou is performing the opening theme song "Mister Fixer." MIYAVI's "Other Side" is the ending theme song.
Source: ID: INVADED anime's website