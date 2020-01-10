ID: Invaded Anime Has 13 Episodes

The official website for the original television anime project ID: INVADED announced on Thursday that the anime will get two Blu-ray Disc box releases. The first box will ship on April 24 and include six episodes, and the second box will ship on June 26 and include seven episodes, for a total of 13 episodes. Each box will bundle a novel by the anime's scriptwriter Otaro Maijo .

The series premiered with the first two episodes in a one-hour special on January 5. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company streamed the anime's first two episodes early for a 24-hour period on December 15.

Ei Aoki ( Re:CREATORS , Aldnoah.Zero , Fate/Zero ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Atsushi Ikariya ( Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is designing the characters based on the original designs of Yūki Kodama ( Blood Lad manga creator, Hamatora manga artist).

Yoshihiro Sono ( Psycho-Pass , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is credited for art and world setting, and Daisuke Mataga ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Grimoire of Zero ) is the main animator. Takehiro Kubota is the assistant director. Emi Chiba ( After the Rain , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) is in charge of color design. Keita Shimizu , Ai Asari , Asuka Mamezuka , Norie Igawa , and Momoko Kawai are animators for the project. U/S is composing the music. Sou is performing the opening theme song "Mister Fixer." MIYAVI 's "Other Side" is the ending theme song.