Niantic Donates US$10 Million to Support Black Lives Matter Movement, U.S. Nonprofit Organizations

Pokémon GO developer Niantic announced on Monday that it will donate over US$10 million of its proceeds from Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket sales. The company had previously committed to a minimum donation of US$5 million, but it is increasing its donation due to the amount of tickets it sold.

Half of the donations will "fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators that can live on the Niantic platform, with the ultimate goal of increasing content that represents a more diverse view on the world. The other half will go to U.S. nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities rebuild." It will also donate US$100,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and will match employee donations up to US$50,000. It will donate US$60,000 to the Gamehead nonprofit organization for teaching game development to kids, and will take measures internally to promote diversity, inclusivity, and awareness within the company.

This year's Pokémon GO Fest was a virtual event, and it took place on Saturday to Sunday .

The Pokémon GO app launched in select countries including the United States in July 2016.

Source: Niantic