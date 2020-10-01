New World Trigger Anime Reveals Teaser Visual

The official website for the television anime of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed a teaser visual for the new season on Friday. Character designer Toshihisa Kaiya designed the visual.

Morio Hatano ( Saint Seiya Omega 's first season, Dragon Ball Super 's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure ) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino , Toshihisa Kaiya , and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.

The anime will air on TV Asahi , and will feature the following returning cast.

The first anime season premiered in October 2014, and the sequel premiered in October 2015.