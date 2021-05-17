Khara Denies Report of Evangelion Director Hideaki Anno Planning New Anime

On Sunday, the anime studio Khara categorically denied a report that claimed that Hideaki Anno was working on a new anime. The studio added that no Khara employees were interviewed or had commented for this report or any similar report about unannounced projects "now or ever."

Shinchosha 's Daily Shincho website had posted an article that first appeared in the May 6/13 issue of the Weekly Shinchō magazine. According to this report that Khara denied, an unnamed studio staff member had said that Anno was working on a "new version" of an iconic work by a nationally renowned anime film director whom everyone knows.

Anno's latest work at Khara is Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film. The film opened in 466 theaters in Japan on March 8 . The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The film ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film has sold 5.46 million tickets for a total of 8.3 billion yen (about US$76.3) as of May 9. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally, despite playing in only one country so far. The film has surpassed the 8.25 billion yen (about US$75.40 million) earnings of 2016's Shin Godzilla to become the highest-earning film by Anno in Japan.

Anno wrote the live-action Shin Ultraman film that was slated to open early this summer, but has been delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Anno is also writing and directing Shin Kamen Rider , a live-action film that will open in March 2023.