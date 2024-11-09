Genshin Impact Game Launches for Xbox Series X|S on November 20

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

Genshin Impact

Chinese developer HoYoverse announced on Friday that itsgame will launch for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20 alongside the game's Version 5.2 patch. Game Pass Ultimate members will receive a recurring bonus for the game.

HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo ) launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

In September 2022, HoYoverse announced it is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project" for the game. The game has inspired several animated works by the in-house miHoYoAnime studio.

HoYoverse's Honkai Impact 3rd game has also previously inspired several anime and animated projects.

Source: Press release