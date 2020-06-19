Nominees Announced For Reader-Chosen Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2020 Awards

The manga nominees were announced for the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards). This year had 4,768 entries, more than twice as many as last year. 50 nominees were selected for each category. The following nominees are currently available in English:

Print Manga

Web Manga

Readers can vote for their favorite series until July 3. The awards include two categories, one for print and one for online comics, and readers can vote for three series in each category. The award is co-organized by Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico .

In 2018, the winners were Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai is Annoying by Shiro Manta . Last year's winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category.

Source: Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards site