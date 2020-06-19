Interest
Nominees Announced For Reader-Chosen Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2020 Awards
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The manga nominees were announced for the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards). This year had 4,768 entries, more than twice as many as last year. 50 nominees were selected for each category. The following nominees are currently available in English:
Print Manga
- Agravity Boys by Atsushi Nakamura (licensed by Viz Media)
- Undead Unluck by Yoshifumi Tozuka (licensed by Viz Media)
- Prince Freya by Keiko Ishihara (licensed by Viz Media)
- Whisper Me a Love Song by Eku Takeshima (licensed by Kodansha Comics)
- Dead Mount Death Play by Ryōgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto (licensed by Yen Press)
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles by Hajime Koumoto (licensed by Viz Media)
- Mitama Security: Spirit Busters by Tsurun Hatomune (licensed by Viz Media)
- A Sign of Affection by Suu Morishita (licensed by Kodansha Comics)
- Mission: Yozakura Family by Hitsuji Gondaira (licensed by Viz Media)
Web Manga
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie by Keigo Maki (licensed by Kodansha Comics)
- I Fell in Love, So I'm Streaming It by Tama Azuma (licensed by Mangamo)
- 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess by Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei (licensed by MANGA Plus)
- Heterogenia Linguistico by Salt Seno (licensed by Yen Press)
- An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride by Fuminori Teshima and Hako Itagaki (licensed by J-Novel Club)
- Loving Yamada at LV999! by Mashiro (licensed by Mangamo)
Readers can vote for their favorite series until July 3. The awards include two categories, one for print and one for online comics, and readers can vote for three series in each category. The award is co-organized by Kadokawa Media Factory's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico.
In 2018, the winners were Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai is Annoying by Shiro Manta. Last year's winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category.
Source: Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards site
