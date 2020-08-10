English Voice Actors, Musicians Create My Hero Academia Charity Track

In May, Cowboy Bebop composer Yoko Kanno participated in a charity song project with over 40 guest musicians and vocalists to recreate the anime's iconic ending theme "The Real Folk Blues." The track was arranged by Mason Lieberman ( RWBY , Sarazanmai ), a senior game audio coordinator at Tencent , with all proceeds donated to the CDC Foundation for COVID-19 relief.

Lieberman has gone on to organize a second charity song tribute, this time for the My Hero Academia BGM tracks "Might+U" and "You Say Run." Over 80 artists participated in this song, including 22 members of the original English dub cast and original soundtrack composer Yuki Hayashi .

The track was released on Friday on vocalist Caleb Hyles' YouTube channel. It has also been released on iTunes and Spotify.

The song is being released on vinyl for a limited-time for people who back the project on vinyl music crowdfunding website Qrates, and all proceeds will go to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Game and anime composer James Landino also produced a techcore remix for "You Say Run," exclusive for purchase.

The full list of credits is below:

Music Direction/Arrangement: Mason Lieberman

Original Composition: Yuki Hayashi

Might+U Remix: James Landino

Mix / Additional Guitar: Masahiro Aoki

Mastering Engineer: Jett Galindo

Choral Arrangements: Austin Wintory

Vocal Production: thebishopgame

String Midi Preparations: Nabeel Ansari

Additional String Orchestration: Lance Treviño

Additional Brass Orchestration: Dallas Crane

English voice cast vocalists:

Other vocalists:

Caleb Hyles

Casey Lee

Williams Shihori

Úyanga Bold

Adriana Figueroa

Emmanuel Lagumbay

Clay Agnew

Isaac Schutz

Felicia Rojas

Alejandro Espinosa

John Robert Matz

Elspeth Bawden

Lisa Laimer

Tee Lopes

Band members:

Piano: Takahiro Obata

Organ: Robbie Benson

Guitar: David McLean

Bass: Yuki Lin Hayashi

Alto Saxophone: Patrick Bartley Jr.

Flute Solo: Kevin Penkin

Drums: Blaize Collard

Percussion: Noriko Terada

Shaker: Joe Sua

Guitar Soloist 1: Ichika

Guitar Soloist 2: Jules Conroy

Guitar Soloist 3: Jun Senoue

Guitar Soloist 4: Guthrie Govan

Cello Solo: Tina Guo Modular

Synthesizers: Dale North

Rap guests:

Substantial

Mega Ran

Zaid Tabani

Strings:

Violin: Molly Rogers, David Morales Boroff, Felicia Rojas, Jeff Ball

Viola: Joe Chen, Molly Rogers, Isaac Schutz, Jeff Ball

Cellos: Andrew Dunn, David Tangney, Sage Etters

Upright Bass: Travis Kindred

Bass and Wind Instruments:

English Horn / Flute: Kristin Naigus

Trumpet / Flugelhorn: John Robert Matz

French Horn: Marc Papeghin, Jordan Moore, JohnStacy

Trombone: Daniel Romberger, Danny Flam, Eric Ladish

Tuba: Alex Hill

Celebrity Guest Dancers:

Toranosuke Hayashi

Sakura Hayashi

Chloe “The Fluffy One” Hayashi

The first 13-episode season of the television anime adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga premiered in April 2016. The fourth season premiered in Japan last October. The show premiered on Toonami last November. The anime will have a fifth season.

Source: Qrates