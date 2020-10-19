Ranma 1/2 Gets New Nekohanten-themed Merch

Nekohanten (or Cat Café), Cologne and Shampoo's culinary establishment in Ranma 1/2 's fictional setting of Furinkan, is known by Furinkan locals for its delicious Japanese-Chinese cuisine as well as entertainment by way of the frequent martial-arts brawls that break out there. With its latest line of Nekohanten-themed merchandise, Comic Natalie is now offering Ranma 1/2 fans the chance to savor the Nekohanten dining (or working) experience for themselves.

Comic Natalie's current offerings include Nekohanten-themed T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, cup sets and small dish sets, as well as clear file sets featuring Nekohanten residents Shampoo and Moose.

Additionally, some past Ranma 1/2 merchandise will also be re-released, such as the popular heat-changing mugs as well as Ranma and Akane-themed cups and clear file sets.

These items can be pre-ordered at Comic Natalie's online store from October 9 to October 25. Each item is made-to-order and will be delivered in stages from late November onwards.

Serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine from September 1987 to March 1996, Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga has inspired several TV series, animated and live-action movies, and OVAs.

Source: Comic Natalie