Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Makes Cover of Teen Girl Magazine

Magazine suggests diet based on 'Full Concentration Breathing', among other colorful references to the anime

Due to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's mainstream popularity in Japan, you're bound to see it everywhere, even in corners you wouldn't typically expect. The teen girl magazine Seventeen featured Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in its November issue. The magazine gives fashion tips based on the aesthetics of the popular shonen manga, and even a diet based on "Full Concentration Breathing." (Note: It mainly involves suggestions for exercise routines.)

The issue caught the attention of CyberConnect2 president and CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama , who tweeted that the magazine's playful usage of the Demon Slayer brand went beyond what he was imagining. He pointed out some of the wordplay used in the magazine, including "Mugen Kokurare-Hen" (Infinitity Love Confession Recipient Chapter, a reference to the Infinity Train arc), "Kimetsu no Mote-JK: Sono Coordination de Hi-Mote wo Tachikire" (Kimetsu no Popular Schoolgirl: I'll Take Down My Lack of Popularity with My Coordinating Outfit!), and "Mote-Hashira" (Popular Pillars). The writers of this issue evidently had fun coming up with these puns.

The issue also includes an interview with Tanjiro and Nezuko voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kitō , where they were asked questions like "How did you spend your high school days?"

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) movie opened in Japan on October 16. It sold 7,983,442 tickets to earn 10,754,232,550 yen (about US$102.52 million) in its first 10 days at the box office, setting a new record in Japan for the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen. The film is a sequel to the 2019 television anime based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga.