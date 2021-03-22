Interest
Free Comic Book Day 2021 Lineup Includes Rent-A-Girlfriend Spinoff Manga, Space Pirate Captain Harlock Comic
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Diamond Comic Distributors announced on Thursday the full lineup of titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021. A preview of the Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend spinoff manga of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend will be available as a Silver Sponsor title from Kodansha.
The Space Pirate Captain Harlock comic by by French artist Jérôme Alquié, which is based on Leiji Matsumoto's Captain Harlock manga, will also be available as a Silver title from Ablaze.
Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary comic from IDW Publishing. Dubu's Korean graphic novel adaptation of Chugong's Solo Leveling novel will also be available from Yen Press.
Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. Last year, the event was originally scheduled to take place on May 2 until it was rescheduled from July 15 to September 9 in order to accommodate social distancing and store capacity regulations across the United States. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.
Source: Press Release