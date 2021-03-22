Free Comic Book Day 2021 Lineup Includes Rent-A-Girlfriend Spinoff Manga, Space Pirate Captain Harlock Comic

Lineup for August event also includes Solo Leveling , Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary

Diamond Comic Distributors announced on Thursday the full lineup of titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021. A preview of the Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend spinoff manga of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend will be available as a Silver Sponsor title from Kodansha .

The Space Pirate Captain Harlock comic by by French artist Jérôme Alquié, which is based on Leiji Matsumoto 's Captain Harlock manga, will also be available as a Silver title from Ablaze.

Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary comic from IDW Publishing . Dubu's Korean graphic novel adaptation of Chugong's Solo Leveling novel will also be available from Yen Press .

Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. Last year, the event was originally scheduled to take place on May 2 until it was rescheduled from July 15 to September 9 in order to accommodate social distancing and store capacity regulations across the United States. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.

Source: Press Release