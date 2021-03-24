Shirogumi Makes Anime Ad for Electric Company

Besides the ads, an original manga is also in the works and will be released on the project's website.

Animation production studio Shirogumi ( Dragon Quest Your Story , revisions ) released two new commercials in its "Rallying Power" series for the JPower Group utilities company.

In the "Stable Supply" ad, electricity is continuously generated and sent to protect daily life around the country. The "Frontier" ad focuses on creating a global, sustainable society. The ad shows new initiatives, such as wind power and collaborating with countries in Southeast Asia. Both ads feature covers of the 1986 song "My Revolution" by Misato Watanabe . Daiki Yamashita ( My Hero Academia 's Deku) narrated both commercials.

Besides the ads, an original manga is also in the works and will be released on the project's website. The manga will flesh out eight different characters seen briefly in the ads.

Source: Comic Natalie