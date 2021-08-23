Shirtless Eren Gets an Official Figure

New figure captures Eren fromas he puts on a jacket over his shirtless torso

The iconic scene of Attack on Titan 's Eren putting on a jacket over his naked upper body is finally getting an official figure.

The 19-centimeter tall figure is part of Good Smile's Pop Up Parade line. It will be available for order through the Good Smile online store until September 16, and it will release in December, costing 3,900 yen (approximately US$35). Good Smile ships internationally.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime's second part will premiere in January 2022 with episode 76.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web