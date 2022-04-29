Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Hiromu Arakawa Recreates Live-Action Sequels' Poster as Drawing

Illustration offered to moviegoers as bonus, with more to come

The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two upcoming live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , unveiled the first free bonus handouts for theatergoers on Friday. The handout will feature an illustration by original Fullmetal Alchemist author Hiromu Arakawa that recreates the films' teaser poster in the style of the manga.

The bonus will only be available in participating theaters of May 20 to 22, the first three opening days of the first film.

The illustration above is only the first of planned free handouts for different periods of the films' screening, each featuring illustrations by Arakawa. The site teases the details of other illustrations, which "may" include recreations of scenes in the film, or entirely original illustrations.

The films will feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.