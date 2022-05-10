Nogizaka46 Idol Stars in Show About Plastic Model-Building Girl

Nogizaka46 idol Yūki Yoda will star in "Ryо̄san-gata Riko -Plamo Joshi no Jinsei Kumitateki-" ("Mass-produced Riko -Assembling the Life of a Plastic Model Girl-"), a TV drama about a girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery by building plastic model kits. The show will premiere on TV Tokyo on June 30 at 24:30 (effectively July 1, 12:30 a.m.). It is set to feature Gunpla among other varieties of plastic model kits.

The story is described as follows:

Riko Komukai is an average human being in everything regarding personality, appearance, likes, sensibilities, and values. She works in event planning in the third department, which is known even inside the company as "the carefree section." One day, she finds herself reflecting on how a colleague called her a "mass-produced human." On a whim, she enters a model kit store and happens to spot a "mass-produced" Zaku from the Mobile Suit Gundam series. She tries building her first plastic model kit on the no-nonsense store owner's recommendation. Riko gradually finds herself drawn to the appeal of plastic model kits, which sparks an opportunity to rediscover herself...

Bandai Spirits is cooperating with the production, and will release real-life plastic model kits based on the kits that appear in the show. This will include a 1/144 scale "mass-produced Zaku" kit, which appears in the first episode.

Hidenobu Abera ( Tokyo Hо̄chi Shokudо̄ , The Walking Man , Musho Boke ) is directing the show. Shо̄ta Hatanaka is credited for planning, screenwriting, and the original concept. TV Tokyo 's Kо̄ichi Urushima is serving as producer.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Gundam.info