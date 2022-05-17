Fire Force Celebrates Manga Ending With Foldable Newspaper Ad Spelling 'Hope'

34th volume shipped on Tuesday

Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force manga shipped its 34th and final volume on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, the Yomiuri Shimbun published a full-page ad depicting the main characters surrounded with flames. The text asks "Hope or despair?" along with instructions on how to fold the page. When folded, the fire spells out the Japanese characters for "hope."

The series will also get an online exhibition to commemorate its conclusion.

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the Fire Force manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015, and he ended the series on February 22.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019. The series is getting a third season and an original smartphone game.

Source: Comic Natalie (Link 2)