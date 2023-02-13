Interest
School Days Crossover Event Launches in Higurashi Smartphone Game
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Anime fans of a certain generation will remember School Days and Higurashi: When They Cry for their unique spins on the cute anime girl "moe" aesthetic. Both series were infamous in the mid-2000s for their shock twists and hardcore violence, but it is only now, in the year 2023, that they are finally coming into direct contact.
【イベントお知らせ】— 【2周年】ひぐらしのなく頃に 命【公式】 (@higurashi_mei) February 12, 2023
2/13(月) 18:00から
『スクールデイズ』とのコラボイベント「何年目の浮気」を開催いたします🌈
コラボ限定ストーリーにご期待ください🌠
詳細はゲーム内お知らせをご確認ください✨#ひぐらし命 #スクールデイズ pic.twitter.com/pm2jbv0CK8
The Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei smartphone game launched the "Nannenme no Uwaki" ("Cheating Across Countless Years") crossover event with the School Days anime on Monday. The title is a reference to both the time loop setting in Higurashi and protagonist Makoto's philandering ways in School Days.
Not only does the event come with a brand new story, but players will also have the opportunity to roll the gacha for familiar characters. The first wave of limited-time gacha includes School Days' Sekai Saionji and Higurashi's Mion Sotozaki in the School Days uniform.
【ピックアップガチャ開催！】— 【2周年】ひぐらしのなく頃に 命【公式】 (@higurashi_mei) February 12, 2023
2/13(月) 18:00から
『スクールデイズ』とのコラボガチャ第1弾を開催🏫
SSR【崩れゆく理性】園崎魅音
SSR【溢れる想い】西園寺世界
が登場✨🌈
コラボガチャは1日1回無料です🎁#ひぐらし命 #スクールデイズ pic.twitter.com/6axWXWZQcL
The announcement illustration teases School Days' Kotonoha Katsura and Higurashi's Rena Ryūgū as future obtainable characters.
Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei launched in Japan on September 13, 2020. The game features a completely new story, and Ryukishi07 is credited with cooperation on the original work. Other famous properties the game has collaborated with in the past include Visual Art's/Key's Clannad visual novel and the Senran Kagura video game series.
The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006. The series experienced a revival with the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series, which premiered in October 2020. Its sequel Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU premiered on July 1.
The School Days erotic visual novel inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2007 and two original video anime spinoffs in 2008. Nostalgia for this series is also running high in recent years, as the lead voice actresses have been dabbling in Virtual YouTubing as their iconic characters.
Source: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei's Twitter account