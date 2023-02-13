School Days Crossover Event Launches in Higurashi Smartphone Game

Anime fans of a certain generation will remember School Days and Higurashi: When They Cry for their unique spins on the cute anime girl " moe " aesthetic. Both series were infamous in the mid-2000s for their shock twists and hardcore violence, but it is only now, in the year 2023, that they are finally coming into direct contact.

The Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei smartphone game launched the "Nannenme no Uwaki" ("Cheating Across Countless Years") crossover event with the School Days anime on Monday. The title is a reference to both the time loop setting in Higurashi and protagonist Makoto's philandering ways in School Days .

Not only does the event come with a brand new story, but players will also have the opportunity to roll the gacha for familiar characters. The first wave of limited-time gacha includes School Days ' Sekai Saionji and Higurashi's Mion Sotozaki in the School Days uniform.

The announcement illustration teases School Days ' Kotonoha Katsura and Higurashi's Rena Ryūgū as future obtainable characters.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei launched in Japan on September 13, 2020. The game features a completely new story, and Ryukishi07 is credited with cooperation on the original work. Other famous properties the game has collaborated with in the past include Visual Art's/Key's Clannad visual novel and the Senran Kagura video game series.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006. The series experienced a revival with the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series, which premiered in October 2020. Its sequel Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU premiered on July 1.

The School Days erotic visual novel inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2007 and two original video anime spinoffs in 2008. Nostalgia for this series is also running high in recent years, as the lead voice actresses have been dabbling in Virtual YouTubing as their iconic characters.