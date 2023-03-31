Interest
MyAnimeList Releases Ultimate List of Manga Recommendations
Frieren, The Apothecary Diaries, Dandadan, Oshi no Ko, Skip and Loafer, more honored
Anime database website MyAnimeList is delving headfirst into the world of manga with a new list of internationally recommended titles. The site released its first “You Should Read This Manga” list on Wednesday in collaboration with international booksellers and MyAnimeList users. The list includes several subcategories: "Should Be Anime," "Best for Beginners," and "Unique Story/Art."
The represented titles are listed below:
You Should Read This Manga 2023
Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Author(s): Kanehito Yamada (Story) Tsukasa Abe (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: The Apothecary Diaries
Author(s): Natsu Hyūga (Original Work) Nekokurage (Art) Nanao Itsuki (Story Adaptation)
Serialized in Monthly Big Gangan (Square Enix)
Title: Dandadan
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)
Title: Witch Hat Atelier
Author(s): Kamome Shirahama
Serialized in Morning two (Kodansha)
Title: Blood on the Tracks
Author(s): Shūzō Oshimi
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)
Title: Blue Box
Author(s): Kōji Miura
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction
Author(s): Inio Asano
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: The Summer Hikaru Died
Author(s): Mokumokuren
Serialized in Young Ace Up (Kadokawa)
Title: Medalist
Author(s): Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Title: Akane-banashi
Author(s): Yūki Suenaga (Story) Takamasa Moue (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: One Room of Happiness
Author(s): Hakuri
Serialized in Gangan pixiv (Square Enix)
Title: A Sign of Affection
Author(s): Suu Morishita
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)
Title: Delicious in Dungeon
Author(s): Ryōko Kui
Serialized in Harta (Kadokawa)
Title: A Bride's Story
Author(s): Kaoru Mori
Serialized in Aokishi (Kadokawa)
Title: Boy's Abyss
Author(s): Ryo Minenami
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Insomniacs After School
Author(s): Makoto Ojiro
Serialized in Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Skip and Loafer
Author(s): Misaki Takamatsu
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Title: Oshi no Ko
Author(s): Aka Akasaka (Story), Mengo Yokoyari (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Young Jump (Shueisha)
Title: Shadows House
Author(s): so-ma-to
Serialized in Weekly Young Jump (Shueisha)
Title: A Man and His Cat
Author(s): Umi Sakurai
Serialized in Shonen Gangan (Square Enix)
Should Be Anime
- Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu
- Sakamoto Days by Yuuto Suzuki
- Blue Box by Kōji Miura
- Akane-banashi by Yūki Suenaga (Story) and Takamasa Moue (Art)
- A Sign of Affection by Suu Morishita
- Boy's Abyss by Ryo Minenami
- My Love Mix-Up! by Wataru Hinekure (Story) and Aruko (Art)
- Choujin X by Sui Ishida
- Dai Dark by Hayashida Q
- Even If You Slit My Mouth by Akari Kajimoto
- Rooster Fighter by Shu Sakuratani
- Cheeky Brat by Miyuki Mitsubachi
- Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi
- Wandance by Coffee
- Rebuild World by Nahuse (Original Story), Gin (Original Character Design), and Kirihito Ayamura (Manga)
- How Do We Relationship? by Tamifull
- The Fable by Katsuhisa Minami
- Magilumiere Co. Ltd. by Sekka Iwata (Story) and Yū Aoki (Art)
- Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! by Niichi
- A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! by Mai Tanaka
Best for Beginners
- Blue Lock by Muneyuki Kaneshiro (Story) and Yūsuke Nomura (Art)
- Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto
- My Dress-Up Darling by Shinichi Fukuda
- Tomodachi Game by Mikoto Yamaguchi (Original Concept) and Yuki Sato (Story & Art)
- The Way of the Househusband by Kōsuke Ōno
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles by Hajime Kōmoto
- Record of Ragnarok by Shinya Umemura (Story) and Ajichika (Art)
- Call of the Night by Kotoyama
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku by Yūji Kaku
- Whisper Me a Love Song by Eku Takeshima
- The Eminence in Shadow by Daisuke Aizawa (Original Story), Tōzai (Original Character Design), and Anri Sakano (Manga)
- My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 by Mashiro
- Aoashi by Yūgo Kobayashi
- Fly Me to the Moon by Kenjirō Hata
- Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
- Sasaki and Miyano by Shō Harusono
- World Trigger by Daisuke Ashihara
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by Akira Amano
- The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses by Koume Fujichika
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle by Kagiji Kumanomata
- Takopi's Original Sin by Taizan 5
- Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura (Story) and Yukiko Nozawa (Art)
- Rooster Fighter by Shu Sakuratani
- Phantom Tales of the Night by Matsuri
- I Want to Be a Wall by Honami Shirono
- Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest by Aki Irie
- The Witch and the Beast by Kōsuke Satake
- Asadora! by Naoki Urasawa
- Wandance by Coffee
- I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die by Umi Shiina
- Kowloon Generic Romance by Jun Mayuzuki
- A Condition Called Love by Megumi Morino
- After God by Sumi Eno
- Heterogenia Linguistico by Salt Seno
- Fool Night by Kasumi Yasuda
- Ikoku Nikki by Tomoko Yamashita
- Issak by Shinji Makari (Story) and DOUBLE-S (Art)
- Tokyo Aliens by Naoe
- My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files by Natsumi Ito
Unique Story/Art
Kodansha, Animate, Kinokuniya, Manga Planet, MangaPlaza, Tohan, and Viz are sponsoring the list. Over the next year, expect to see signs at the sponsors' physical and online stores showing MAL's recommendations. The site plans to release new lists every year.
