Interest
MyAnimeList Releases Ultimate List of Manga Recommendations

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Frieren, The Apothecary Diaries, Dandadan, Oshi no Ko, Skip and Loafer, more honored

Anime database website MyAnimeList is delving headfirst into the world of manga with a new list of internationally recommended titles. The site released its first “You Should Read This Manga” list on Wednesday in collaboration with international booksellers and MyAnimeList users. The list includes several subcategories: "Should Be Anime," "Best for Beginners," and "Unique Story/Art."

The represented titles are listed below:

You Should Read This Manga 2023

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media
Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Author(s): Kanehito Yamada (Story) Tsukasa Abe (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)

apothecary-cover
©2023 Natsu Hyuuga/Shufunotomo Infos Co.,Ltd.
Title: The Apothecary Diaries
Author(s): Natsu Hyūga (Original Work) Nekokurage (Art) Nanao Itsuki (Story Adaptation)
Serialized in Monthly Big Gangan (Square Enix)

dandadan-cover
© 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc.
Title: Dandadan
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Serialized in Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)

atelier
© Kamome Shirahama/Kodansha
Title: Witch Hat Atelier
Author(s): Kamome Shirahama
Serialized in Morning two (Kodansha)

blood
© Shūzō Oshimi/Shogakukan
Title: Blood on the Tracks
Author(s): Shūzō Oshimi
Serialized in Big Comic Superior (Shogakukan)

blue-box-cover
© 2021 by Kouji Miura/SHUEISHA Inc.
Title: Blue Box
Author(s): Kōji Miura
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)

dead
© 2014 Inio ASANO/SHOGAKUKAN
Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction
Author(s): Inio Asano
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

hikaru
© Mokumokuren/Kadokawa
Title: The Summer Hikaru Died
Author(s): Mokumokuren
Serialized in Young Ace Up (Kadokawa)

medalist
© Tsurumaikada/Kodansha
Title: Medalist
Author(s): Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)

1akane
© 2022 by Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue/SHUEISHA Inc.
Title: Akane-banashi
Author(s): Yūki Suenaga (Story) Takamasa Moue (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)

A21730-2653236448.1546716569
© はくり/SQUARE ENIX
Title: One Room of Happiness
Author(s): Hakuri
Serialized in Gangan pixiv (Square Enix)

sign
© Suu Morishita/Kodansha
Title: A Sign of Affection
Author(s): Suu Morishita
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)

dungeon-meshi-1
©九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊
Title: Delicious in Dungeon
Author(s): Ryōko Kui
Serialized in Harta (Kadokawa)

A11126-3
©Kaoru Mori/Kadokawa
Title: A Bride's Story
Author(s): Kaoru Mori
Serialized in Aokishi (Kadokawa)

boy-abyss
© 2020 by Ryo Minenami/SHUEISHA Inc.
Title: Boy's Abyss
Author(s): Ryo Minenami
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)

insomniacs-after-school
© 2019 Makoto OJIRO/SHOGAKUKAN
Title: Insomniacs After School
Author(s): Makoto Ojiro
Serialized in Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

skip
©高松美咲・講談社
Title: Skip and Loafer
Author(s): Misaki Takamatsu
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)

9784088916507
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社
Title: Oshi no Ko
Author(s): Aka Akasaka (Story), Mengo Yokoyari (Art)
Serialized in Weekly Young Jump (Shueisha)

A23750-1352003608.1604523927
©So-ma-to/SHUEISHA
Title: Shadows House
Author(s): so-ma-to
Serialized in Weekly Young Jump (Shueisha)

amandandhiscat_manga01
© Umi Sakurai/Square Enix
Title: A Man and His Cat
Author(s): Umi Sakurai
Serialized in Shonen Gangan (Square Enix)

Should Be Anime

Best for Beginners

