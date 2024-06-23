Demon Slayer Stars Take the Real-Life Waterfall Training Challenge

Waterfall training is a classical method in Japan — a sort of meditative training to clear one's mind as well as purify the soul and strengthen the body. Some martial artists and religious monks (commonly Shugendō practitioners) incorporate waterfall training at some point. So, seeing the practice in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc isn't all that strange considering one of the characters is dressed in the garb of just such a monk. And since the characters of the anime are doing some waterfall training, it's only appropriate the voice actors … enjoy the training as well.

The real-life Hashira training was actually announced during the Kimetsu Terebi Hashira Keiko-hen Hōsō Chokuzen Special (literally, Demon Slayer TV Hashira Training Arc Pre-Broadcast Special) back on May 12. Hiro Shimono , voice of Zenitsu Agatsuma, was asked to roll a six-sided die to decide which of the voice actors would partake, and the results were Shimono and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , voice of Inosuke Hashibira. However, in true Zenitsu fashion, Shimono checked the other sides of the die and was shocked to find the same two voice actors written on all sides . Not surprisingly, though, both Shimono and Matsuoka had previously shown interest in the training method.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on June 18 that the segment would be available on the Aniplex YouTube channel the next day.

【#みんなで柱稽古 [Hashira Training with Everyone]】

Hashira Training Arc Broadcast Tie-in

" Hiro Shimono x Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Waterfall Training"

Premiering on Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m.!



The voices of Zenitsu Agatsuma #下野紘 [ Hiro Shimono ]

and Inosuke Hashibira #松岡禎丞 [ Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ]

Take on the challenge of "waterfall training" with a hermit!



https://youtu.be/aAWN6fNh7XY



Stay tuned for the release!

#鬼滅の刃 [ Kimetsu no Yaiba ] #柱稽古編 [Hashira Training Arc] #下野・松岡滝行をセヨ [Shimono/Matsuoka go to Waterfall Taining]

As promised, Shimono and Matsuoka went to Mt. Ashigara in Minamiashigara, Kanagawa for the waterfall training. The reason for Mt. Ashigara is because the area is known as the location the fabled Kintarō played with wild animals and practiced sumo. The two voice actors were then introduced to Ashigara Sennin, the monk who would oversee their training. After showing the two the purification process with salt and sake–and enjoying a little sip of the alcohol–Ashigara Sennin showed Shimono and Matsuoka how to waterfall train under the 23-meter (about 75-foot) tall and 5-meter (16-foot) wide Yuhino Falls.

Following the demonstration, it was Shimono and Matsuoka's turn for the training. It took a bit of effort for the two men to reach the waterfall, with Matsuoka slipping, but they managed to take the waterfall in stride. After completing their training, the two had a little fun returning to dry land, with Matsuoka pretending he drowned from exhaustion. Once on land again, Matsuoka noted this is something Hanae Natsuki (voice of Tanjiro Kamado) and Akira Kito (voice of Nezuko Kamado) wouldn't be able to handle. The two then noted how their bodies were surprisingly warm despite being in the cool water.

Now that Shimono and Matsuoka have completed their waterfall training, they are surely on their way to becoming a Hashira themselves. While a fun video, sadly its region locked to Japan. However, with a little sleuthing Kimetsu no Yaiba fans will find a way to watch the video.