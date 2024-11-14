28 Years Later, Escaflowne Is Suddenly Trending in Japan

And nobody, not even the animators or cast, seems to know why

Oricon's X (formerly Twitter ) account noted that the 1996 anime series The Vision of Escaflowne was inexplicably trending #1 in Japan on the social media platform on Wednesday.

Image via www.b-ch.com ©サンライズ

Oricon stated (roughly translated), “ Escaflowne is trending, and fans are excited as they reminisce about their memories.”

" Escaflowne " is trending, and fans are excited as they reminisce about their memories



▼This year marks the 28th anniversary of the broadcast.

https://oricon.co.jp/prof/183/products/288721/1/?utm_source= Twitter &utm_medium=social&ref_cd=jstw003



The story combines elements of robots, romance, and fantasy, and features music by Yoko Kanno and others. The protagonist is played by Maaya Sakamoto , who was 16 years old at the time, and she also sang the opening theme song "Yakusoku ha Iranai". Other cast members, including Shinichirō Miki , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , and Ikue Ōtani , would go on to appear as regular cast members for years in Pokémon , which began airing the following year.

There appears to be no discernible reason why Escaflowne trended on X/ Twitter . However, fans expressed their thrill in the series' sudden surge in popularity. Among the commenters was Shinichirō Miki , voice of Allen Schezar.

Miki expressed shock, saying (roughly translated), “ The Vision of Escaflowne is trending⁈ Did someone alter fate??! No. It's Because it's a wonderful series to begin with!!”

The Vision of Escaflowne is trending⁈



Did someone alter fate?⁈



No



It's because it's a wonderful series to begin with‼︎



I don't think you'll often come across a work that has such depth in voice acting, animation, music, sound, and everything else!



This is a series I'd like you to watch‼︎

Animator Eiji Nakada also commented on the surge (roughly translated), “I was credited about once a week in the ending credits from episodes 7 to 20 (I think?), but I, in fact, participated every week without any credits lol.” (Nakada would later serve as chief animation director and mechanical designer of another Sunrise hit, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion .)

Escaflowne was trending, so here's a memory.

I was a key animator at Nakamura Productions at the time, and I was credited about once a week in the ending credits from episodes 7 to 20 (I think?), but I, in fact, participated every week without any credits lol

It was hard work, but the work itself was fun and I learned a lot from it.

The Vision of Escaflowne aired on TV Tokyo between April to September 1996. Along with the anime series, the franchise inspired two manga series, a manga anthology, and one feature film. The anime celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 with a store exhibition in Tokyo, but no plans for its 30th anniversary in 2026 have been announced yet.