Japan Finally Gets to Watch the 1994 Mega Man Animated Series

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Rock Man (Japanese name for Mega Man ) series announced that the 1994 Mega Man animated series has begun streaming on several Japanese services on December 20. The post states that this is the first time the series is being released with Japanese subtitles and that “a Mega Man no one knows about is here!”

The anime Mega Man USA, which was aired in the U.S. in 1994

is now available for streaming🔥

This time it will be released with Japanese subtitles for the first time💯

Please watch Season 1 on all streaming platforms🤖



A Mega Man no one knows about is here!



The Mega Man animated series is based on the video game series of the same name released by CAPCOM . The animated series ran for two seasons between late 1994 to early 1995 for a total of 27 episodes. The series features Ian James Corlett as Mega Man and Rush, Jim Byrnes as Dr. Light, Robyn Ross as Roll, and Scott McNeil as Dr. Wily and Proto Man.

The first Mega Man (known as Rock Man in Japan) video game was released in Japan in 1987. The game series has 11 installments, with the most recent being Mega Man 11 released in 2018. The Mega Man franchise also includes the X, Battle Network, Zero, ZX, and Star Force series. Many of the games are tangentially related and follow separate characters named Mega Man . The Mega Man and Mega Man X game series are currently available in the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 +2 and Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2