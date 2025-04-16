Gundam Designer Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Draws Sakura Miku

See Sakura Miku enjoying cherry blossoms at Hirosaki City

The Hatsune Miku Official Blog announced on March 12 that Mobile Suit Gundam character designer and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin creator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko had drawn Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku as Sakura Miku for the HiroHako Spring Sightseeing Campaign. The piece depicts Sakura Miku carrying sweets by Hirosaki Castle in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture.

Image via Hatsune Miku Official Blog ©CFM

Yasuhiko's piece is on display at the Hirosaki City Machinaka Information Center from April 12 to June 30. The Center is open between 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The HiroHako Spring Sightseeing Campaign is a joint tourism campaign between Aomori Prefectures Hirosaki and Hokaido's Hakodate. The campaign began in 2022 in collaboration with the Hatsune Miku alternate character Sakura Miku. For 2025 Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO, and KAITO join Sakura Miku. The Hirosaki Tourism website has more information regarding the 2025 sightseeing campaign.

Sources: Hatsune Miku Official Blog's website, Hirosaki Tourism's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web