The official website for the Listeners original anime project confirmed 25 cast members and their character roles in the anime, as well as the anime's story and April premiere, on Saturday.

The anime stars:

as Ekowo Rekku, a boy who lives with his big sister Sueru in the scrapheap town of Liverchester

Rie Takahashi as Myū, a mysterious girl with no memories



Rie Kugimiya as Niru, a student of the Freak Scene Academy for training Prayers



Kana Hanzawa as Rozu, the last survivor of the Nōmu people who were all but wiped out by the "Fes" battle a decade ago



Junichi Suwabe as Denka (Your Highness), the Prayer who is the ruler of the purple kingdom Paisley Park with the nickname "Prince of Horror"



Yūto Uemura as Richie, a young man who was a war orphan raised in the same children's home as Ride in Londinium



Taku Yashiro as Ride, a young man who was a war orphan living in Londinium



Reina Ueda as Janice, a naive girl living in the ancient town of Clarksdale, deep among fields stretching to the horizon



Banjou Ginga as Robert, an old man living with Janice in Clarksdale



Hiro Shimono as Hall, the stunningly good-looking, popular student body president of Freak Scene Academy



Atsuko Tanaka as Kim, the female principal of Freak Scene Academy



Youko Honna as Wendy, a Prayer from the purple kingdom

Yukana as Lisa, a Prayer from the purple kingdom



Shigeru Chiba as Leo Marshall, a supervisor of part-time workers who travels from country to country



Sayaka Ohara as Ein Neubauten (center), the cool-headed leader of the mysterious Noise Sisters

Yōko Hikasa as Stür Neubauten (right), the brainy second-oldest sister of the Noise Sisters

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Zende Neubauten (left), the impulsive youngest sister of the Noise Sisters



Rina Satou as Sueru Rekku, Ekowo's big sister



Chō as McGee, the mayor of Liverchester, which was transformed into a scrapheap by the "Fes" battle a decade ago



Miyuri Shimabukuro as Sally Simpson, the subcommander of the Council Unit engaging in secret operations in the city of Londinium



Yūichi Nakamura as Tommy Walker, the young staff officer in whom Field Marshal Ace has deep trust, and the commander of the Council Unit



Houchu Ohtsuka as Field Marshal Ace of the Londinium Forces



Nana Mizuki as Birin Valentine, a member of the royal Valentine family and the female leader of the knights under King Kevin



Kouichi Yamadera as Kevin Valentine, a king who took part in "Project Freedom Festival" a decade ago but lost his kingdom as a result. Now, he is a shut-in in his room aboard an airship, passing time as an AMP builder

