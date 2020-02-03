Funimation Exclusively Streams Satoshi Kon's Paranoia Agent Anime

N. American distributor to release series on Blu-ray Disc in 2020

Funimation announced on Monday that it has acquired exclusive streaming and home video rights for the late Satoshi Kon 's Paranoia Agent television anime series. The series will begin streaming on Funimation with English subtitles and an English dub on February 4, and the release will be the first time that the anime is available streaming. The company also plans to release the anime on home video — which will include the series' first Blu-ray Disc release in English — this year.

Funimation describes the anime:

From Satoshi Kon , the legendary director of Perfect Blue , Millennium Actress , and Paprika comes a dark and mysterious, thought-provoking psychological thriller. Citizens across Musashino City are being attacked and terrorized. Two detectives are put on the case, but will they be able to solve the mystery before there's another wave of victims?

The company teased the license on Twitter on Friday.

The 13-episode television anime series premiered in February 2004. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the anime on DVD in 2004-2005, and then released a box set in 2005. The release included an English dub . The anime aired on Adult Swim in 2005.

Kon directed the series at Madhouse , and Kon is also credited with the original work. Seishi Minakami and Tomomi Yoshino wrote the scripts, and frequent Kon collaborator Susumu Hirasawa composed the music.

