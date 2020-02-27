Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Game's Trailer Previews Momoshiki, Kinshiki

Game ships in the West on April 24

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a trailer for the Switch version of the Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game on Wednesday. The trailer previews the playable characters Momoshiki and Kinshiki.

The game will ship in the West on April 24. The original Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. The expansion will ship for the Switch in Japan on April 23.

The Switch version includes the "Next Generations" DLC pack update, which features Kinshiki Ōtsutsuki and Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki as playable characters, and adds Boruto -era costumes for 11 characters. The update will also be available for other versions of the game on the same day as the game's Switch release.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for the Nintendo Switch in April 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.