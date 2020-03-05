Live-Action Grand Blue Dreaming Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, More Cast

The official website for the live-action film of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga began streaming a trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Zekkyō Serenade" (Shouting Serenade) by sumika , and also reveals additional cast members for the film.

The new cast members include:

Nogizaka46 member Yūki Yoda as Chisa Kotegawa, Iori's cousin

member Yūki Yoda as Chisa Kotegawa, Iori's cousin Aya Asahina as Nanaka Kotegawa, Chisa's sister who has a sister complex

Yūka Ogura as Azusa Hamaoka, a girl who gets along easily with her friends

Ren Ishikawa, a gyaru who has fulfilled her college debut

Masahiro Takashima as the Kotegawa sisters' father

The film will star Ryō Ryūsei (Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Orange , left in image above) as Iori Kitahara, a freshman college student who is aiming for his ideal college life, and Atsuhiro Inukai (Kamen Rider Build, Natsuzora, right) as Kōhei Imamura, a fellow freshman who meets Iori through a bizarre circumstance.

The film will open on May 29. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui , Asahinagu ) is directing the film with the production company "THEFOOL," and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 14th volume last November. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired.