Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime Unveils Visual, April 4 Premiere

The official website for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the new television anime for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , revealed the anime's April 4 premiere date and a new visual on Friday. The tagline in the visual reads, "Our road will change the world!"

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 a.m., and on BS TV Tokyo on April 10.

The anime will star:

Hiiro Ishibashi as Yūga Ōdō, the fifth-grade protagonist



Taku Yashiro as Tatsuhisa Kamijō (Luke)



Natsuki Hanae as Gakuto Sōgetsu



Additionally, Tomori Kusunoki will play Romin Kirishima.

Yūga Ōdō's main monster is Seventh Road Magician.

Luke's is Rengekiryū Dragias.

The anime will feature a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise . The anime will have a new "Rush Duel" rule. The anime takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Luke is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

Nobuhiro Kondo ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Sgt. Frog , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiro Hikokubo is once again overseeing the duel layout, and Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are the character designers. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director.

The new anime will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise . Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."

The sixth and most recent anime in the franchise , Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS , premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in May 2016. Crunchyroll later began streaming the series as it airs. The show ended last September after 120 episodes.