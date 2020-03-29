NieR Replicant Action RPG's Remaster Gets Confirmed Western Release

Toylogic develops upgraded version of 2010 game

Square Enix confirmed on Sunday that it will release NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , the remastered version of Cavia and Square Enix 's NieR Replicant game, in the West.

Square Enix will release the remaster for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam ). Toylogic is developing the game, which will be a higher-quality version using the original game as a base. The company describes the game, which serves as a prequel to NieR:Automata :

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

The new version of the game will be fully voiced, including some re-recorded dialogue. The game stars:

Sony and Square Enix did not provide a release window.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.