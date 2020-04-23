Destiny of the Shrine Maiden Manga Gets New Spinoff Manga

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Monday that the Kaishaku manga creator duo will launch a spinoff manga of their Kannazuki no Miko: Destiny of Shrine Maiden manga in the magazine's next issue on May 27.

Viz Media most recently released the original Kannazuki no Miko manga digitally in 2016, and it describes the manga:

Shy Himeko adores Chikane, the gorgeous and cool "princess" of their exclusive boarding school. She's been looking forward to their joint sweet sixteen birthday party for weeks. But on that fateful day, a shrine appears in the sky, giant robots ravage the school, and Himeko discovers that she is the reincarnation of the Solar Priestess – and Chikane is the reincarnated Lunar Priestess. As dark secrets unravel, one thing is clear: their lives will never be the same...

Kaishaku launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2004. Kadokawa published two compiled book volumes for the series. Tokyopop previously published both volumes of the series in English in 2008 under the title Kannazuki no Miko: Destiny of Shrine Maiden .

The manga was adapted into a 12-episode television anime series, which premiered in 2004. Geneon released the series in three DVD volumes in 2006, and Sentai Filmworks later re-released the series under the name Destiny of the Shrine Maiden .

Kaishaku consists of artists Hitoshi Ota and Terumasa Shichinohe. The duo's other manga include Steel Angel Kurumi , Magical Meow Meow Taruto , UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie , Key Princess Story: Eternal Alice Rondo , and Kyoshiro to Towa no Sora ( Shattered Angels ) , all of which inspired anime adaptations. Kaishaku ended Red Blood Red Legacy , their most recent manga, in 2017.