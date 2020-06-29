World Trigger Manga Takes 1-Month Break Due to Author's Health

197th chapter in June published as rough draft

The official Twitter account of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced on Monday that the manga will not appear the August issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine due to Ashihara's poor physical health. The magazine will ship on July 4. The manga is scheduled to return in the September issue.

Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine published part of the World Trigger manga's 197th chapter's content as a rough-draft version due to the creator's health. Viz Media published the draft digitally on June 3.

Ashihara debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. Ashihara took a one-week break in September 2014 to treat the nerve roots affected by cervical spondylosis (wear and tear on neck area of spinal column), and then took several one-week breaks due to sudden illness.

The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga then took a one-month break in June 2019 so that Ashihara could recover from intestinal obstruction complications that arose from his recent gall bladder removal surgery. The manga took another one-month break last November due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

Shueisha published the 22nd volume on June 4. Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump , and it published the 20th volume in print on April 7.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Earth is under constant threat from Neighbors, invincible monsters from another dimension that destroy our way of life. At least we have the elite warriors of Border, who co-opt alien technology to fight back! Our hero Osamu Mikumo may not be the best agent, but he'll do whatever it takes to defend life on Earth as we know it. When Osamu meets a feisty humanoid Neighbor named Yuma, everything that he thinks is right is turned on its head. Can the two natural enemies ever become friends?

The series is getting new television anime season that will air on TV Asahi and feature a returning cast. The manga inspired a two-season television anime adaptation in 2014 and 2015.