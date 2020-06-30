Trigger Pays Former Employee Unpaid Overtime

Anime studio, former employee reach "amicable settlement" through labor union

The official website for anime studio Trigger announced on Tuesday that the company has reached an "amicable settlement" with a former employee related to unpaid overtime from errors with long and flexible work hours. Black Kigyō Union (BKU) facilitated the negotiations. Trigger said, "We are making efforts to improve working conditions going forward."

The former employee said on a post on BKU's website, "It was rough, but I'm glad we reached a settlement without incident. I'm hoping for the proper use of flexible hours in this industry."

Trigger is known for producing anime such as Promare , Little Witch Academia , Kill la Kill , DARLING in the FRANXX , and SSSS.Gridman .

Sources: Trigger, Bengo4.com via Otakomu