Author: Drops of God Final Arc Manga's Climax is Near

Amazon also lists manga is "just about to conclude"

Tadashi Agi announced on Twitter on Saturday that his and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga's final arc Marriage ~ Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō~ is nearing its climax. The tweet also mentions that the manga's next chapter will release in this year's 40th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine on September 3 and will feature a full-color page. Amazon's listing for the 40th issue also states the issue is commemorating the manga being "just about to conclude."

Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. The manga ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. The manga's final arc, titled Marriage ~ Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō~ (Marriage ~ The Drops of God Final Arc~), launched in May 2015.

The story revolves around a young man whose father, a famous Japanese wine critic, passes away. When he visits his father's estate to lay claim to his inheritance, he learns that his father adopted another man and that the two must compete to identify 13 wines in order to earn the inheritance: a vast fortune in the form of a wine collection.

Comixology and Kodansha Comics released volumes 1-8 re-edited with new cover art and debuted volumes 9-11 in English in October 2019. The companies then released volumes 12-22 of the manga in English on May 6. The manga's first 22 volumes are available digitally as part of the Comixology Originals line of content at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via Prime Reading, Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited. The manga is also available for purchase through Kindle and Comixology . Comixology and Kodansha Comics plan to release the entire 44-volume series.

Vertical previously licensed the series in 2011 and released 10 volumes in North America.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.