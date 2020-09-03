Primo TV Adds Beyblade: Metal Fusion Anime

Series premiered in Japan in 2009, in N. America in 2010

The official Instagram account of Primo TV announced on Tuesday that it is airing the Beyblade: Metal Fusion anime with an English dub . Those who have the channel can also check the TV Guide website to see when the show airs in your region.

The anime adapts Takafumi Adachi 's Metal Fight Beyblade manga , and it premiered in Japan in 2009. The anime premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network in June 2010 and then premiered in Canada on YTV in May 2010.

The spinoff manga has also inspired the Beyblade: Metal Fusion , Beyblade: Metal Masters , Beyblade: Metal Fury , and Beyblade: Shogun Steel television anime series, as well as the Metal Fight Beyblade VS Taiyō Shakunetsu no Shinryakusha film.

Primo TV is a U.S. network that airs in English and is aimed at Hispanic children. The channel is only available in some regions. The channel began airing an English dub of the new Captain Tsubasa anime in August 2018, and a dub of the B-Daman CrossFire anime this past March.

