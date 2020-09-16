Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai Perform Original Soredake ga Neck TV Anime's Theme Song

Series centering on convenience store employees debuts on October 12

The official website for the new original television anime series Soredake ga Neck announced on Wednesday that Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai are performing the theme song.

The rock band released the "Sakugasaku" "animator fight song" music video with Wit Studio 's animation on Friday.

The original anime will have a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you'd find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō. The characters in the above visual from left to right are Nekomaru, Tenchō, Mutō, and Adam.

The show will premiere on October 12 at 26:30 (effectively October 13 at 2:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo .

Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil , live-action Tomie: Unlimited , live-action Cat Eyed Boy , second season of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ) is directing the series of five-minute shorts at TIA, and Studio Aqua is credited for production cooperation. Kaneyon is the original character designer, and Saki Kuniyoshi is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Source: Soredake ga Neck's website, Comic Natalie