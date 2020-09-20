TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You TV Anime's New English-Subtitled Trailer Streamed

Series premieres on October 2

The official website for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the television anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga, began streaming the show's new promotional video on Sunday. Crunchyroll is also streaming the same video with English subtitles, but the video is not available in Asia.

English-subtitled version



The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 2 at 25:05 (effectively, October 3 at 1:05 a.m.), and it will also run on the YTV and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters while Goichi Iwahata is designing the props. Ritsuko Utagawa is serving as the color key artist, and Yukihiro Shibutani is directing the art. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and " Endō. " ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) is composing the music.

Akari Kitō performs the opening theme song "Koi no Uta (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)" (Song of Love (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)) as her character. DJ Yunomi wrote and arranged the song. KanoeRana performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Hoshizora" (The Moon and the Starry Sky). The anime's composer " Endō. " composed the song.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Viz Media announced in February that it will publish the manga in English this fall.