News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 14-20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D All-Stars debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|210,136
|210,136
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|48,826
|1,576,270
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|32,097
|5,724,253
|4
|PS4
|eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update
|Konami
|September 17
|26,215
|26,215
|5
|NSw
|Pro Yakyū Family Stadium 2020
|Konami
|September 17
|15,129
|15,129
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,094
|3,170,755
|7
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|9,572
|381,612
|8
|NSw
|Azur Lane: Crosswave
|Compile Heart
|September 17
|7,413
|7,413
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,887
|3,738,336
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,288
|3,830,717
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,075
|3,563,880
|12
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|5,978
|17,428
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,683
|1,554,931
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,674
|1,505,288
|15
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|4,658
|297,821
|16
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|4,562
|395,813
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,297
|1,649,922
|18
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|4,186
|224,358
|19
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|4,116
|252,875
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,717
|899,432
Source: Famitsu