Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 14-20

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D All-Stars debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 210,136 210,136
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 48,826 1,576,270
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 32,097 5,724,253
4 PS4 eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update Konami September 17 26,215 26,215
5 NSw Pro Yakyū Family Stadium 2020 Konami September 17 15,129 15,129
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,094 3,170,755
7 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 9,572 381,612
8 NSw Azur Lane: Crosswave Compile Heart September 17 7,413 7,413
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,887 3,738,336
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,288 3,830,717
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,075 3,563,880
12 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 5,978 17,428
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,683 1,554,931
14 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,674 1,505,288
15 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 4,658 297,821
16 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 4,562 395,813
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,297 1,649,922
18 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 4,186 224,358
19 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 4,116 252,875
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,717 899,432

Source: Famitsu

