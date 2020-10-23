Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Manga Gets New Spinoff About Fafnir

Series about "otaku dragon" debuts on November 25

The December issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Saturday that Nobuyoshi Zamurai will launch a new spinoff manga of Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the next issue on November 25. The manga is titled Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Okomori Gurashi no Fafnir ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid : Fafnir the Recluse), and it will center on the " otaku dragon" Fafnir.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid series in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Futabasha shipped the manga's tenth compiled book volume on August 11. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. Monthly Action announced in October 2018 that the manga was nearing its climax.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

The manga announced the second season of the anime in February 2019 in its eighth volume. The second season will premiere in 2021 with Kyoto Animation returning for production. The season is titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , with "S" standing for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

The manga has also inspired the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary spinoffs. The eighth volume of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life and the fourth volume of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary shipped on August 11. Seven Seas is also releasing both manga.

A third spinoff manga, Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu. (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Lucoa is my xx), launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in January 2019. The second volume shipped on August 11.