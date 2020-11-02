SNK Releases The Last Blade Game on Switch; Reveals Franchise Character Will Join Samurai Shodown

Character from The Last Blade will join Samurai Shodown as part of 3rd Season Pass

SNK announced on Wednesday that it has released its The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny game in a special edition format on the Nintendo Switch for US$7.99. The game includes a story mode, survival mode, and training mode. The game also includes two unlockable minigames.

SNK began streaming a trailer for the game on Monday that features Kaede vs. Moriya.

The company also released a main trailer for the game on Wednesday. A separate video features producer Yasuyuki Oda explaining the game.

SNK also teased on Wednesday that a character from the game will feature as a DLC character in the Samurai Shodown game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC. The character will be part of the game's third Season Pass.

SNK also started releasing a webcomic for The Last Blade on the Tapas Media website.

SNK released the original The Last Blade game in arcades in 1997, and on its Neo Geo platform in 1998. SNK released The Last Blade 2 in arcades in 1998, on the Neo Geo in 1999, and on the Dreamcast in 2000. SNK then released both games on the Nintendo Wii's Virtual Console in 2012. SNK released The Last Blade 2 on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in May 2016.