Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

New edition of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus launches on PS5 on December 17

Compile Heart began streaming the second promotional video on Monday for Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse , its first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5. The video highlights the game's "Arrange Mode," tutorial mode, fishing minigame, new background music, additional scenarios, and playable characters.

The game will launch on December 17. Zwei performs the game's theme song "For Share!!."

The game is a new edition of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus PlayStation 4 game. The PS4 version was itself a "refined" version of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 PlayStation Vita game. Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse will feature an upgraded game system, game balances, and the most amount of characters, equipment, and clothes in the franchise. The game will also feature arranged songs and new songs, and CG images.

The game's announcement marked the franchise's 10th anniversary. The original Hyperdimension Neptunia game shipped for the PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010. The game's announcement video in August had also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other projects in the franchise besides the PS5 game.

Idea Factory International will release the VVVtunia ( Neptunia Virtual Stars ) PlayStation 4 game in the West in 2021 with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The game launched for the PS4 in Japan on August 6 after a delay.

Idea Factory International released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 28. Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.