DMP Listed as Licensing The Day I Was Forced to Marry God, The Day I Divorced God Manga

Both volumes listed as shipping on January 27, 2021

Diamond Comic Distributors' PreviewsWorld website is listing that Digital Manga Publishing has acquired the licenses for Tamosan's The Day I Was Forced to Marry God ( Cult Shūkyō Shijitemashita ) and The Day I Divorced God ( Cult Shūkyō Yamemashita ) manga. The company will ship both manga in English on January 27, 2021.

PreviewsWorld describes both manga:

Ms. Tamo believed in the teachings of Jehovah's Witnesses for 25 years after her mother brought the family into the group. But - years later - when her first born son falls ill and is in desperate need of a blood transfusion, she is forced to leave Jehovah's Witnesses However, the road to "escaping" the religion isn't so straightforward...

Saizusha published the first volume The Day I Was Forced to Marry God in Japan in May 2018. The company shipped the second volume The Day I Divorced God on January 28.



Source: Previews World (link 2) (link 3)