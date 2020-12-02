Crunchyroll Adds Boogiepop Phantom Anime to Catalog

Anime debuted in 2000

Crunchyroll revealed on Monday that it has begun streaming the Boogiepop Phantom anime in the United States and Canada.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Five years ago, a string of grisly murders shook the city to its core. Now, panic and terror have returned and this time it has a name: Boogiepop. Everyone knows about Boogiepop: Death incarnate, she stalks the night in search of fresh victims. Meet her and you simply... vanish. In the darkness, glass shatters and time stands

Madhouse animated the 2000 television anime based on the Boogiepop light novel series. Right Stuf released the series on VHS and DVD in North America.

The new Boogiepop and Others television anime from Studio Madhouse premiered in January 2019 with a one-hour special. Crunchyroll streamed the 18-episode series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation also streamed the series.

Source: Email correspondence