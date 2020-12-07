Netflix's Live-Action Alice in Borderland Series' Clip Shows Life-or-Death Decision

Survival-game horror set in deserted Tokyo debuts on December 10

Netflix Japan posted a video clip from the live-action series of Haro Aso 's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga on Thursday. The video shows the main group making a life-or-death decision under a time limit.

The series will debut on Netflix on December 10 in 190 countries worldwide.

The series will star Kento Yamazaki (live-action Kingdom , Orange , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Your Lie in April ) as Ryōhei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Orange , Library Wars , Aozora Yell ) as Yuzuha Usagi.

Other cast members include:

Nijirō Murakami as the mysterious Cheshire

as the mysterious Cheshire Yūki Morinaga as Chōta, Arisu's friend who was sent to the Borderland along with him

as Chōta, Arisu's friend who was sent to the Borderland along with him Keita Machida as Karube

as Karube Ayaka Miyoshi as the rational and logcally minded An

as the rational and logcally minded An Dori Sakurada as the crafty Niragi

as the crafty Niragi Aya Asahina as Kuina, whose motives align with Cheshire's

Shuntarō Yanagi as the Last Boss with a disturbing tattoo on its face

as the Last Boss with a disturbing tattoo on its face Yūtarō Watanabe as Tatta, who is rescued by and then accompanies Arisu

Ayame Misaki as Shibuki, the first being that Arisu meets in the Borderland

as Shibuki, the first being that Arisu meets in the Borderland Mizuki Yoshida as Asahi, a high schooler whose life has been toyed with by fate

as Asahi, a high schooler whose life has been toyed with by fate Tsuyoshi Abe as Kuzuryū, whose poker face betrays no emotion

as Kuzuryū, whose poker face betrays no emotion Nobuaki Kaneko as the charismatic Hatter

Shō Aoyagi as Agni, a powerful player in the game

Riisa Naka as the always graceful but mysterious Mira

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Bleach , Kingdom films; Oblivion Island anime film) is directing the series, and Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu are penning the scripts with Satō. ROBOT is credited with planning and production.

The manga centers on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced the same as "Alice" in Japanese), a male high school student who is irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One night, he tags along with his bad friends Karube and Chōta to hang out in town. However, the town is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Ryōhei notices that no one else is around. Finding themselves in a different world, Ryōhei, Karube, and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games or die right off the bat. The three fight to live, as well as to find a way back to their own world.

Aso began serializing the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes.

A spinoff series titled Alice in Borderland: Chi no Kyokuchi - Daiya no King-hen ran from October 2014 to February 2015 in Weekly Shonen Sunday . Aso also launched a separate spinoff series titled Imawa no Michi no Alice in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2015, with art by Takayoshi Kuroda . The manga ended in February 2018, and Shogakukan published eight volumes for the series.

Aso launched a new spinoff manga series titled Imawa no Kuni no Alice Retry ( Alice in Borderland Retry ) in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on October 14.