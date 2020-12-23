Laid-Back Camp Season 2 Celebrates New Year's With Full Trailer

Nadeshiko's childhood friend Ayano introduced, theme songs previewed

Yurucamp Season 2 , the second television anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, debuted its first full trailer on Thursday. The trailer begins with Nadeshiko and Rin celebrating the New Year's holidays, and then showcases each of the main characters (including the new addition of Nadeshiko's childhood friend Ayano Toki). The trailer also features the ending theme song "Haru no Tonari" and the opening theme song "Seize the Day."



The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Tomoyo Kurosawa ( Sound! Euphonium 's Kumiko, Land of the Lustrous ' Phos, O Maidens in Your Savage Season 's Hongō) is joining the second season as the character Ayano Toki.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku ( Kuroko's Basketball and Robotics;Notes episode director, Tokyo Ghoul unit director) is returning to direct the new anime season at C-Station ( STARMYU , Dragonar Academy ). Jin Tanaka ( Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Anne-Happy ) is also back in charge of the series scripts, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Dragonar Academy , Chaos;HEAd , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) is designing the characters again. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Idol Incidents ) is returning to compose the music at MAGES.

Asaka returns from the first season to perform the second season's opening theme song "Seize the Day," and Eri Sasaki returns to perform the ending theme song "Haru no Tonari" (Next to Spring).

The season will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 7 at 11:00 p.m. It will then run on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , YBS ( Yamanishi Broadcasting System ), Hokkaido TV , and SBS ( Shizuoka Broadcasting System ). It will also be available on the d Anime Store and Abema services simultaneously with the television broadcast, as well on other services later.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018. ROOM CAMP shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on May 27 with the new "Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" (Sauna, Food, and a Three-Wheeler) episode.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered on January 9, 2020. A second season will premiere in spring 2021.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.