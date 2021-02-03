New Shaman King Anime Casts Masakazu Morita as Mosuke

The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga revealed on Wednesday that Masakazu Morita will voice Amidamaru's childhood friend Mosuke. Hisao Egawa previously voiced the character in the 2001 anime.

Previously announced cast members include:

In addition, Minami Takayama is also reprising the role of Hao Asakura.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April, and will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan on June 17. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.

Megumi Hayashibara is once again performing the anime's opening and ending theme songs (she performed two opening songs and two ending songs for the 2001 anime).

Other staff members include:

Comixology Originals and Kodansha USA Publishing will publish all of Takei's Shaman King manga series digitally in English. Volumes 33, 34, and 35 will appear for the first time in English along with the first 32 volumes on Amazon 's Kindle Store and Comixology 's store, as well as the Amazon Prime , Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited subscription services. The new release of the manga series will feature new cover art by Takei. Kodansha Comics will also publish the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Super Star , and Shaman King: Red Crimson spinoff manga. The Shaman King manga was scheduled to launch digitally in July, with the spinoffs slated to launch in August, but Kodansha Comics delayed the releases.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Comixology Originals describe the series:

In the world of Shaman King , shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media published 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.