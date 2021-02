Burning Kabaddi TV Anime Casts Top-Tier Souwa High School Team

The official website for the television anime of Hajime Musashino 's Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi ) sports manga announced five cast members for the Souwa High School team, who are among the top four teams in Tokyo's Kantō region, on Tuesday:

Hiroki Yasumoto as Ayumu Rokugen, the third-year student and team captain

Kenichi Suzumura as Ren Takaya, the team ace

Taku Yashiro as Shintarō Kizaki

Osamu Uchida as Yū Eikura, the coolheaded member

Junichi Yanagita as Daisuke Muroya, the 180-centimeter (5-foot-11) member



The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets invited to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.

The anime stars:

Kazuya Ichikawa ( The World Ends with You the Animation , Clean Freak! Aoyama kun ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , in collaboration with Domerica . Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. , Cells at Work! ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Midori Gotou ( Otogi Zoshi , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is also writing the scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan: Armored Alliance , Bakugan Battle Planet ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Fairy Tail ) is directing the sound, and Ken Itō ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music. Stage musical actor and singer Shunya Ōhira performs the opening song "Fire Bird," while the anime's lead cast member Yūma Uchida performs the ending song "Comin' Back."

The anime will premiere on April 2 and will air on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , and on AT-X .

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.