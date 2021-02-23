Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime's 1st Promo Video Unveils Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga unveiled the cast, staff, and first promotional video for the show's second season, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S .

Tomomi Mineuchi will voice the new character Ilulu.

The returning cast includes:

Tatsuya Ishihara ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Sound! Euphonium ) is directing the anime's second season. The late Yasuhiro Takemoto ( Amagi Brilliant Park , The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya , Hyōka , Lucky Star ), who directed the anime's first season, is credited as the series director. Yuka Yamada ( Neo Angelique Abyss , Samurai Warriors , Umi Monogatari ) is returning to oversee the series' scripts, and Miku Kadowaki ( Amagi Brilliant Park , Beyond the Boundary ) is returning to design the characters. Nobuaki Maruki ( Amagi Brilliant Park ) is returning as the chief animation director.

Shōko Ochiai ( Tsurune ) is the art director, replacing the late Mikiko Watanabe . Norihiro Tomiita ( A Silent Voice ) is returning as the 3D director, and Joji Unoguchi ( Violet Evergarden: The Movie ) is returning as the 3D artist. Hiroki Ueda is the compositing director of photography. Azumi Hata ( Free! -Take Your Marks- ) is the color key artist. Yota Tsuruoka is returning to direct the sound, and Masumi Itou is returning to compose the music at Lantis .

The anime will premiere in July.

Kyoto Animation is returning to produce the anime. The "S" in the show's second season title stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

The Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga announced the second season of the anime in February 2019 in its eighth volume.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

The manga has also inspired several spinoff series.