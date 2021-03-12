Former Toei Animation Producer Tasuku Saitō Passes Away at 87

Former Toei Animation producer Tasuku Saitō passed away of natural causes on February 27. He was 87.

Saitō was a producer and planner at Toei Animation , beginning with Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru in 1964. Some of his other famous production credits include the Gegege no Kitarō 1968 and 1971 anime, the Tiger Mask: Kuroi Majin and Tiger Mask Fuku Men League Sen films, and the Hustle Punch 1965 anime series.

Under the pseudonym Nashio Kidani , he also wrote the lyrics to the "Yuke! Tiger Mask" theme song for the Tiger Mask television anime.

His family held a private funeral.

Source: Sankei Sports