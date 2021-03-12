News
Former Toei Animation Producer Tasuku Saitō Passes Away at 87
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Saitō produced Gegege no Kitarō anime, Tiger Mask, Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru
Former Toei Animation producer Tasuku Saitō passed away of natural causes on February 27. He was 87.
Saitō was a producer and planner at Toei Animation, beginning with Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru in 1964. Some of his other famous production credits include the Gegege no Kitarō 1968 and 1971 anime, the Tiger Mask: Kuroi Majin and Tiger Mask Fuku Men League Sen films, and the Hustle Punch 1965 anime series.
Under the pseudonym Nashio Kidani, he also wrote the lyrics to the "Yuke! Tiger Mask" theme song for the Tiger Mask television anime.
His family held a private funeral.
Source: Sankei Sports